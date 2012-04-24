Titanic Mini-Series

<p> The “unsinkable” <em>Titanic</em> became an archetypea modern Tower of Babel when hubris and technology fell under the irresistible force of implacable elements. James Cameron put his stamp on the story for at least a generation through his mega-hit film, leaving award-winning British producer Nigel Stafford Clark to puzzle over his task of piloting a new TV mini-series on the disaster. He decided to make the ABC series “Titanic” (out in a Blu-ray/DVD package with interesting “making-of” extras) into the story of the U.K. in 1912a rich tapestry of lives on the brink of disaster. Wisely, he chose ”Downton Abbey” writer Julian Fellowes for the screenplay. </p> <p>Each of the four episodes begins before the <em>Titanic's</em> maiden voyage, with the mighty ocean liner nearing completion in the shipyard, and examines a group of passengers whose paths will cross onboard. Fellowes' concept is sophisticated yet easily accessible, with recurring scenes seen from different perspectives and major characters in one episode becoming minor in the next. The dialogue is well tuned as issues of class, gender and nationality break from stereotypes. The suffragette can be a snob! </p> <p>Yes, there are love stories and the sinking is handled deftly with minimal pyrotechnics. The budget was reserved for the script and a cast of fine actors. Surprisingly, the separation of loved ones as women and children are lowered on the lifeboats remains heartbreaking a century later. And the dance band plays on. “I can't think of anything better to do,” says one of the musicians, accepting his doom with a shrug. </p>