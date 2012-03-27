Unpleasant Visitor?

<p> Somewhat stylish (what Italian movie isn't?) and peppered by an endearing musical score, <em>The Visitor</em> (1963) was probably intended more for domestic audiences than the international art house set. And yet, it's not only sexually franker than its Hollywood contemporaries but rather more sophisticated in the contest between the sexes that emerges from its ostensible plot about two people who finally meet after exchanging letters (and photos) via the personal ads. </p> <p>Pina (Sandra Milo) is an attractive single 30somethingh in a remote northern Italian village and Adolfo (Francois Perier) is a 50ish businessman from Rome who journeys by train to finally meet her. Romance and marriage are on both their minds, yet as the story unfolds, neither is entirely as advertisedand the oily Adolfo is concealing more than the bubbly Pina. At first, the film by director Antonio Pietrangeli is a droll comedy of inconsequential small talkthe banal charms of the bourgeoisiebut before long the generous spirit of Pina and the small-mindedness of Adolfo show through their carefully manicured presentation. </p> <p><em>The Visitor</em> is out on DVD. </p>