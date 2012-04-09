When the Village was the World

<p> In our wired and socially networked world, it's important to remember the potential of people concentrated in a single neighborhood defined geographically in brick and concrete. <em>Legends of Folk: The Village Scene</em> (out on DVD) documents how a small district in lower Manhattan, Greenwich Village, changed the course of world culture in the '60s. The low-slung, almost European looking enclave of coffee shops, bars and Italian restaurants became a bohemian magnet by 1960, notably drawing Bob Dylan to its many clubs were folk music was being revived, revitalized and reconstituted. </p> <p><em>The Village Scene</em> isn't a comprehensive chronicle and while more nostalgic than historic is entertaining and informative for its snapshot views of artists that emerged from the milieu. There are some surprises, including Neil Diamond (probably more a tourist in Washington Square than a committed folkie) and the fierce intensity of Peter, Paul & Mary caught on black and white film performing “If I Had a Hammer.” The music and the musicians were bound up with larger social and political ideals and the brighter future they promised. Among the great archival footage is a very young Dylan with the sleeves of his work shirt rolled up, leaning into “Blowin' in the Wind” as the audience sings along, and the Lovin' Spoonful tearing into “Do You Believe in Magic” in the perfect fusion of the Beatles with old-time Americana. </p> <p>Directed by Jim Brown, <em>Legends of Folk: The Village Scene</em> features reminiscences by Paul Stookey, Tom Paxton, Don McLean, John Sebastian and other Greenwich Village players. </p>