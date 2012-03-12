Those Wild B-52s

Athens, Georgia became known as the home of R.E.M., but Michael Stipe and friends came out of a local scene that had already sent bands into the outer world. The most striking among them, the B-52s, made a splash with its 1979 debut album, embodying a thrift store, late-late show concept of retro cool, sci-fi harmonies and Farfisa organs. With their new Blu-ray/DVD release, <em>With the Wild Crowd: Live in Athens, GA</em>, the B-52s show where they\'ve come to all these years later. Although the freshness has long faded and more recent (i.e. post-1982) tunes are catchy if less distinct than the early numbers, the core band members still look as if they\'re having fun entertaining the hometown crowd. The concert includes favorites such as “Planet Claire,” “52 Girls,” “Love Shack” and other hits.