Another ‘Exotic Marigold Hotel’?

× Expand Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

Rated PG

Starring: Judi Dench, Dev Patel and Maggie Smith

Directed by John Madden

3/4 Stars

Whenever a film does strong box office, the studio reflexively reacts cranking out a sequel. Such is the case with The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel . The 2012 release was a surprise success, raking in more than $46 million in domestic receipts and another $90 million in foreign box office. However, Deborah Moggach, the writer of the novel, had never written a follow-up. That didn’t deter Ol Parker, who had adapted the novel for the first film. Undaunted, he simply cranked out an original screenplay.

As the sequel opens, the hotel Sonny Kapoor (Dev Patel) opened in Jaipur, India, is now thriving, yet he is distracted by his impending nuptials to long-time sweetheart, Sunaina (Tina Desai).

Most of the British pensioners from the original film are still living at the hotel as long-term guests. Now, they have all taken jobs to support themselves. Muriel Donnelly (Maggie Smith) works as Sonny’s assistant manager, Evelyn Greenslade (Judi Dench) is a buyer of exotic fabrics for a retail outlet. Douglas Ainslie (Bill Nighy) is her shy, tongue-tied admirer. He gives tours to visitors, even though he has little knowledge of the local sites. Norman Cousins (Ronald Pickup) and his wife Carol (Diana Hardcastle), tend bar. They are struggling with the constraints of monogamy. Meanwhile, the ever-randy Madge (Celia Imrie) is juggling two different Indian suitors.

Only Graham Dashwood (Tom Wilkinson) is missing. Arguably, he was the first film’s most engaging character. Wilkinson brought a welcome note of poignancy to the original and his absence is sorely missed.

Buoyed by his hotel’s success, Sonny wants to expand his operation with a second location. He has discovered a promising property, which has fallen into disrepair. To purchase and renovate the dilapidated location, Sonny will need a financial backer. He and Muriel meet with Ty Burley (David Strathairn), the head of Evergreen, a U.S.-based retirement firm. Before the CEO invests in Sonny’s second hotel, he wants to do a little research. A hotel inspector will be showing up incognito and evaluating the potential investment.

Upon this return to the hotel, Sonny discovers there are two candidates for the hotel’s sole vacancy. A middle-aged Englishwoman, Lavinia Beech (Tamsin Greig), claims that she is seeking a suitable place, where her mother can retire. Simultaneously, Guy Chambers (Richard Gere), an American, shows up without any advance reservation.

Since Evergreen is based in the United States, he concludes that Chambers must be the secret inspector. Based on this assumption, Sonny gives Chambers the choice accommodation. He relegates Beech to a space that isn’t even a bona fide guest room. Thereafter, Sonny treats Beech dismissively. By contrast, he fawns over Chambers. When Sonny expresses an attraction towards Sonny’s widowed mother (Lillete Dubey), he does everything possible to facilitate the fledgling relationship. Taken aback by her son’s efforts to play Cupid, Mrs. Kapoor asks whether he is pimping out his own mother. Sonny sheepishly responds in the affirmative.

The capable crew of veteran English thespians delivers engaging performances. The cast has been strategically assembled. The addition of American actors, Gere and Strathairn, will help boost the U.S. box office. Similarly, Lillete Dubey, a highly regarded actor/director in her native India, will enhance the commercial prospects there.

Parker has done a surprisingly smooth job of creating a storyline, which seems an organic extension of the original. The first film depicted the clash of cultures as elderly Brits encounter a world alien to them. Here, the focus is shifted, as the expatriates transition back into the workforce.

Director John Madden ( Shakespeare in Love ) helmed the original and lends a deft touch to the film. He maintains the narrative pacing and even demonstrates surprising skill at mounting a Bollywood-style musical number.