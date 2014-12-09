× Expand Photo Credit: Suzanne Tenner

When was the last time you saw a decent contemporary urban romantic drama revolving around a female pop star? It has probably been quite a while. If you are hankering for a film that fits the bill, you might want to check out Beyond the Lights .

Ten-year-old Noni (India Jean-Jacques) sings the Nina Simone classic, “Bye Bye Blackbird, x93 at a talent show. When Noni comes in second, her overbearing mother, Macy Jean (Minnie Driver), berates the shy little girl. Bellowing,“Do you want to be a runner-up or do you want to be a winner? x93 She insists that Noni discard the second place trophy. It is an early portent of the way Noni’s hard-nosed mom prioritizes success over her daughter’s happiness.

Fast forward and Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is now an adult. Her mother turned manager/publicist has arranged for Noni to be a featured artist on hit singles by white rapper Kid Culprit (real-life rapper Machine Gun Kelly). Then mommy dearest, in conjunction with the record label, cynically collaborate on engineering a highly publicized relationship between Noni and Kid Culprit. Along the way, there are a series of photo shoots, in which Noni dons skimpy, provocative outfits and hair extensions. As a result of this savvy marketing, Noni has just won a Billboard Music Award even though she hasn’t released her own solo album yet.

×

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in Relativity Media's BEYOND THE LIGHTS.

Copyright © 2013 Blackbird Productions, LLC Photo Credit: Suzanne Tenner

You might expect Noni to be in a celebratory mood. In reality, she is overwhelmed by the pressures of being treated as a commodity, not a full-fledged person, and constantly being shoved into the celebrity spotlight. Seeking respite from this unwelcome modus vivendi , she jumps off the balcony of her deluxe hotel room.

Filling in for his L.A.P.D. partner, Kaz Nicole (Nate Parker) is moonlighting on a security detail at the hotel suite. As Noni begins her leap, he springs into action, flying across the room. He grabs her as she tumbles over the railing and pulls her back to safety.

Although the film downplays the parallelism, Kaz’s career has also been carefully planned by a parent obsessed with success. In Kaz’s case, his father, L.A.P.D. Captain David Nicol (Danny Glover), mapped out a career in politics for Kaz. As dad points out, getting involved with a somewhat tainted celebrity would be anathema to his son’s pending campaign.

×

Minnie Driver and Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars in Relativity Media's BEYOND THE LIGHTS.

Copyright © 2013 Blackbird Productions, LLC Photo Credit: Suzanne Tenner

Sony Pictures, which had optioned the film, balked at the idea of having the little-known Mbatha-Raw in the lead role of a mainstream motion picture. When director Gina Prince-Bythewood remained adamant about not replacing her, Sony dropped the project. Encouraged by her husband, Prince-Bythewood shot a five-minute reel, which featured Mbatha-Raw. Executives at Relativity Media liked what they saw. They agreed to finance and distribute the low-budget film.

Mbatha-Raw’s nuanced performance in Beyond the Lights justified Prince-Bythewood’s faith in her. She convincingly portrays both the tarted-up sex symbol version of her character and the more sensitive artist beneath the carefully constructed façade. Earlier this year, Mbatha-Raw persuasively portrayed the refined, upper-class character in Belle , a 19th-century historical drama. She has now given evidence of her impressive versatility as an actor.

Parker displays a nice chemistry with his onscreen love interest. He embodies an appealing amalgam of gallantry and a subdued, albeit unmistakable, virility. Parker’s well-chiseled physique is showcased to advantage in several scenes.

This film recalls Prince-Bythewood’s auspicious debut as the screenwriter/director of Love & Basketball back in 2000. Once again, she allows for the possibility that love can prevail against adversity, without descending into the realm of rank sentimentality. Prince-Bythewood infuses her films with an undeniable earnestness. One wishes that more of her projects could make it to the big screen. In the interim, Beyond the Lights offers an entertaining and often perceptive take on the vicissitudes of modern romance.