Must See Cinema

Finally, this Friday will bring to Milwaukee the opening of There Will Be Blood.

The most critically acclaimed film of 2007 is described as a sprawling epic of family, faith, power and oil, set on the incendiary frontier of California's turn-of-the-century petroleum boom. It stars Oscar winner Daniel Day Lewis (My Left Foot, Gangs of New York), emerging star Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, L.I.E.) and was written for the screen and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (Boogie Nights, Punch Drunk Love), who adapted the story from Upton Sinclair’s 1927 novel Oil!.

There Will Be Blood has scooped up several major awards already and was the consensus winner of my favorite end of the year critics’ poll. The poll is organized by the vital news, information and social networking site for independent film Indiewire.com. The actual poll can be found at: www.indiewire.com/critics2007/, it is a survey of over 100 leading North American film critics and is an incredible resource and interesting take on the previous year in cinema.

See you this weekend at the Oriental Theatre.

I will be back early next week with a review.