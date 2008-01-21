Sundance Daze

Sundance Film Festival

Park City, Utah - Day 5

Anvil Rocks Sundance!

The most moving experience I have had at Sundance so far was from a completely unexpected film. Some readers might know of Anvil, a heavy metal band that has been rocking out since the early 80's. The film follows the lead singer and drummer, both original members, as they embark on a fledging tour and struggle to record their latest albulm, their 13th! Lips, the lead singer, is a testament to artistic persistence, despite mounting odds, age and family concerns.

Another movie is about to start, so I have to cut this short, but hopefully this September we will be able to watch Anvil together at the 6th Milwaukee International Film Festival and maybe see them perform live!