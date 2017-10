Sundance Film Festival

Park City, Utah - Day 6

I think Sundance should just shut down for the rest of the day. If you are not completely devestated by the news of Heath Ledger's death, then you are not a fan of contemporary cinema. Heath Ledger, at the age of 28, was still ascending. He approached every performance with a ferocity rarely seen by young actor's today. He truly inhabited his characters and had an onscreen presence like few others. It is a sad day for film.