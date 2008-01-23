Sundance Daze

Sundance Film Festival

Park City Utah - Day 6

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden renew our hope for American fiim with their newest collaboration, Sugar. The team behind Half Nelson and Gowanus, Brooklyn add to their sterling track record with this poetic and dramatic narrative film about a Dominican Republic youth with a rocket arm who strives to move to the United States to follow his dream of playing in Major League Baseball.

On a day of mourning for cinema, it is reassuring to see a film like Sugar, an exquisitely filmed, well acted and narratively bold film that takes a smart, and most important, human look at an Illegal immigrant and a story behind so many baseball players we see.