Sundance Daze

Sundance Film Festival

Park City, Utah - Day 1

It is not often that you leave Wisconsin to a new destination and find it colder. MUCH COLDER. As the tempature dips into the single digits I am beginning to think my hasty packing late last night is going to come back to haunt me.

Anyone know a good longs store in Park City?

For that matter, anyone know of a T-Mobile store in Park City?

Why a T-Mobile store? While, let me tell you about a little run in I had at a Starbucks with a pesky 8 year-old kid and a venti China Tip Green Tea. Get the picture?

Yes, the little rabble-rouser knocked over my tea while dancing around my table. All over my phone, notes, bag and computer. Thankfully, the computer seems fine. However, the buttons on my phone better start working again or I am going to be one isolated cinemagoer over the next 8 days. I will try to not take this incident as a harbinger.

Anyway, back to Sundance. Tonight is Opening Night and with it brings the annual softball to the audience, this time in the form of a Colin Farrell flick, In Bruges. It will be in theatres in the next month, so unfortunately, I will not be seeing this or going to the party (regional festival programmers like myself rarely get invited to premiere parties). I am a bit dissapointed, I must say. I really want to see if all the legendary stories of Colin Farrell's drunken escapades are true.

Well, that is all for now. Cinema going starts at 8:30am tomorrow and I need to plan my viewing.