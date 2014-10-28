Breakfast at the National

The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a great place to linger overcoffee and conversation at breakfast time. Everything is made from scratch andthe happy clatter from the kitchen only enhances the homey feel. Housed in arehabbed Cream City brick corner building, The National sports mismatchedkitchen chairs and coffee mugs and a funky old couch along the wall.
Breakfastofferings are filling and tasty, from the all-American two eggs and bacon tothe breakfast burrito or tofu scrambler. Many include a hearty slice of toastedRocket Baby sourdough bread.
The National also serves sandwiches, salads andweekly specials, and is a safe haven where carnivores, vegetarians, vegans andthe gluten free can mix and mingle. Open Tuesday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.