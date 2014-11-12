Comfort Food at Clifford’s Supper Club

As the days grow shorter and the nights colder, comfort foods become a priority for most of us. Our thoughts may turn to fond memories of large family dinners and trips to the local VFW post for a Friday fish fry. At Clifford’s Supper Club, you’ll experience that winning combination of comfort food and nostalgia.

Clifford’s is one of those places that seems like it’s been there forever. The sign out front features a martini glass and an arrow made up of small light bulbs, which lends an old-school credibility to the place before you even enter. Upon entering, you can almost feel the clock turning back to a simpler time. Lots of dark wood paneling, wallpaper and a Formica-topped bar surrounded by bucket-seated stools will appeal to patrons who long for days gone by.

Prompt attention by a friendly hostess saw us seated in the decent-sized dining room. Vinyl tablecloths topped with paper placemats completed the supper club vibe. Service was quick, pleasant and attentive. A round of drinks and appetizers were ordered, with excellent results. Beers were reasonably priced, domestics ($3) and craft or imports ($4), all served with a frosted glass. Mozzarella sticks ($5) were quite good, fried to a lovely golden brown and served with a flavorful tomato sauce.

Clifford’s offers a full complement of classic comfort food entrées like New York strip ($17.95), broasted chicken ($8.95) and liver and onions ($8.95). All of the entrées at Clifford’s include soup (go for the chicken noodle), salad, relish tray and bread basket. Clifford’s biggest claim to fame has to be their wonderful fish fry. Offered on a daily basis in the dining room, the lightly battered Icelandic cod ($14) is served with the traditional creamy coleslaw, rye bread, homemade tartar sauce and crispy French fries (or baked potato). Lake Perch ($16) is also tasty, but not as delicately breaded as the cod.

On Friday, the wonderful fish fry is still available in the dining room, but for larger groups. Or, for another take on the nostalgic route, eat in the banquet hall for a traditional Wisconsin experience of an all-you-can-eat family style fish dinner. The all-you-can-eat version of the cod ($12.95) is delicious and includes the same yummy coleslaw, fries and rye bread, along with a cozy feeling of camaraderie and togetherness.

If you still have room after a filling meal at Clifford’s, consider trying the cherries jubilee ($3.25). Creamy vanilla ice cream made slightly melty by still-warm-from-flaming cherries is a delightful way to round out a meal at this landmark establishment.

Clifford’s Supper Club

10418 W. Forest Home Ave.

414-425-6226

cliffordsfinefood.com

$$

Handicapped access: yes