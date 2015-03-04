Love Handle in the Clock Tower

×

Love Handle (2215 E. North Ave.) pushes culinary boundarieswith their innovative sandwich and small-plate offerings. Although a tad hardto find (it’s located in the East Side’s Clock Tower Office Building and kittycorner from Whole Foods), Love Handle’s interior is both cozy and kitschy.Ornate owl figurines and wooden art pieces line the walls. The shop is becomingwell known for its in-house cured meat selection, like their roasted pork bellyand braised beef, both delicious. Love Handle’s sandwich and small-plate menuchanges daily, but each $9 combo is served with a different side such as potatochips, house-made pickles, marinated olives or even popcorn. The small-platemenu boasts imaginative dishes like “Egg on Top of Headcheese Mountain, x93 asmall gelée made with beef cheek, beef tongue and a poached egg yolk. Therestaurant also serves desserts like passion fruit tart, cheddar cheese icecream with apples and foie gras cheesecake. To wash it all down, Love Handleoffers an impressive beer and wine list.