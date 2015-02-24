Meraki’s Inspirational Menu

The Walker’s Point neighborhood has recently gained another new dining establishment along South Second Street. Meraki opened in mid-December and is owned and operated by Blue Jacket alum, Chad Meier and his wife Malissa. The name comes from a Greek word, which means “the essence of your soul, your creativity, your love which infuses your work. x93

Before diners even taste the inspired menu items, they will see the creativity that went into constructing the space itself. What was once an old credit union building for Allen-Bradley has been transformed into a beautiful bar and restaurant. Special touches like swanky leather booths and banquet seating, vintage light fixtures and a custom-built bar, detailed with century-old, scrolled bridge railings, add an authentic elegance to the restaurant. One of the most interesting features at Meraki is the “chef’s table x93—a long counter, with comfy chairs, the ultimate front row seat for interested diners to watch Meier and his crew at work. Service throughout the meal is prompt, and servers are knowledgeable.

While the name of the restaurant comes from a Greek word, the cuisine at Meraki is not Greek. Rather, it’s more of an “American Contemporary x93 style. Served as “Small Shares x93 or “Large Shares, x93 this food works well with a small group of diners who like to share with the rest of the table. The menu changes frequently, so some dishes that are here today may be gone tomorrow.

From the Small Shares, we began our meal with the shoots and sprouts salad ($8), made extra special by pickled huckleberries. Another amazing offering was the hot bread ($10), a freshly baked pan bread topped with roasted sweet peppers, pesto and pecorino. A surprising dish, loaded with flavor is the poached egg ($10), served on top of a bed of delectable squash polenta with arugula. Don’t miss the potato fritters ($8), crispy fried potato balls served with a tasty mustard aioli sauce.

From the Large Shares, the pork shoulder ($19), was a wonderfully re-imagined take on an otherwise humble meat. Another solid choice was the duck wings ($20), crispy, yet tender, served with a spicy “man-eating x93 kimchi. Perhaps the most surprising dish among the Large Shares was the simply named squash ($12), phenomenal, roasted butternut squash drizzled with a huckleberry sauce and pistachios.

Desserts are not to be skipped at Meraki. The warm chocolate-filled beignets ($6) were freshly made by Meraki’s in-house pastry chef. Also delectable were the gingerbread stout cake ($7) and the honey cheesecake ($7). Although these three options unfortunately are no longer available, try the Cookies and Milk ($6)—condensed milk, fried cookie dough, dark chocolate, cookie crumble and Purple Door ice cream—which will stick around.

Meraki boasts a full bar and serves some killer signature cocktails ($8-12). Try the Monkey’s Paw ($9), a scotch- and amaretto-based drink that, dangerously, doesn’t taste alcoholic. Bottle and draught beers ($5-6) are available, as well as several wines by the glass ($8-14) or bottle ($32-55).

Meraki

939 S. Second Street

414-897-7230

$$-$$$

restaurantmeraki.com

Handicap Accessible: Yes