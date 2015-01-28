New Bay View Café

× Expand Danielle Dahl

The Wild Flour Bakery mural on the corner of Lincoln and KK is a splash of color in a busy neighborhood. But Wild Flour has moved out and a sign partially obscures the painted scene, reading: “Dear Bay View, What would you like to see on this wall? x93 It’s a neighborly gesture from the new occupants, Refuge Smoothie Café, 422 E. Lincoln Ave. The airy space offers a place for coffee and an array of tall smoothies as well as items suitable for breakfast or lunch. Roll-ups are the café’s specialty. Aside from menu board selections, patrons can customize their own roll-ups from a selection of tortillas, cheeses, meats, veggies, fruits and spreads. The owners have mounted another benign message over the doorway: “To enjoy our lives and to help others enjoy theirs. x93