Onesto in the Third Ward

Milwaukee’s Third Ward has a new place for great Italian food. Onesto, which means “honest x93 in Italian, opened this past summer and has been putting out honestly good food ever since. Fresh and tasty food is the name of the game here. House-made ricotta cheese, daily baked bread, fresh handmade pasta, and locally sourced foods are the backbone of Onesto.

A high-ceilinged dining room and exposed cream city brick walls give Onesto a modern feel, while rough wood tables add a touch of rustic. Beautiful glass lantern-like fixtures produce a lovely warm glow and lend an intimate feel to the place. Service is prompt, friendly and knowledgeable.

For starters, try one of the jars ($7)—mason jars filled with dips or spreads for Onesto’s wonderfully crusty, yet chewy, baguettes. The fig-toasted walnut-gorgonzola is a favorite, as well as the fresh mozzarella-basil-preserved lemon version. Mussels ($12) are done up right, perfectly steamed and covered with a delicious broth that you’ll find yourself soaking up with more of that fresh bread.

During lunch service, sandwiches are available and all are served with such amazingly thin, crispy sweet potato chips you’ll wish they were a menu item onto themselves. A perfect meatless lunch choice is Onesto’s version of grilled cheese ($10), toasted ciabatta covered in melted fontina, provolone and gorgonzola with a nice tomato confit. For the carnivore in your party, go with the meatball sliders ($11), three of the best meatballs you may ever eat nestled on a fresh brioche roll and topped with marinara and melted provolone.

Both the lunch and dinner menus feature Onesto’s homemade pasta—it’s just in a smaller portion at lunch. Try the wild mushroom ragu ($11/$16), served on a bed of pillow-soft potato gnocchi. The popular sweet corn ravioli ($10/$14), is served in a luscious brown butter sauce. Or, don’t overthink it too much, the meatballs & pasta ($15) feature those wonderful meatballs and marinara over a plate of fresh orecchiette noodles, which hold the sauce beautifully.

If pasta isn’t your thing or if you are just watching your carbs, Onesto offers other options for dinner. The brief list includes gems like seared scallops ($22), served with a satisfying portion of caramelized cauliflower, or an aged filet ($28), cooked to your specification then topped with cremini compound butter layered on seared zucchini.

Italian wines highlight the wine list. Most are available by the glass or bottle. Special house cocktails and modest but high-quality beer options will please those averse to the grape.

Onesto

221 N. Broadway

414-308-1600

$$

onestomke.com

Handicap Accessible: Yes