Perfect Banh Mi Sandwiches at Xankia

Short Orders

by

In December the banh mi shop Xankia (formerly known as Banh Mi Nhu Y) relocated from its small space in Greenfield’s Pacific Produce grocery store to a Milwaukee storefront at 222 W. Wells St., which is good news for a Downtown that can always use more cheap lunch options. For less than the price of a cold sandwich from one of the chain sub shops a few blocks away, diners can choose from a variety of hot banh mi sandwiches ($3.95-$4.75), including steak, grilled pork, fried tofu, meatballs and roasted chicken. Each is loaded with fresh and pickled vegetables, and they hit all the major pleasure centers: crunchy, chewy, salty, fatty. For lighter eaters the fresh spring rolls ($4.25-$5.99) are nearly big enough to be a meal on their own. Orders include two rolls, and each is the size of a small burrito.