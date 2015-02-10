Reynold’s for Hearty Pasties

× Expand Photo Credit: Danielle Dahl

Reynold’s Pasty Shop (3525 W Burleigh St.) has been around since the mid-1950s, which speaks for its quality. The main attraction here, of course, is the meaty Cornish pasty that became a popular portable meal among miners in the upper Midwest a couple of centuries or so ago. Reynold’s iteration is basic and classic—a flaky white flour crust stuffed with beef, diced potato, slivers of onion and carrot, all drenched in brown gravy. More gravy, sour cream, butter and hot sauce can be purchased as a la cart condiments. Punch and lemonade are dispensed behind the counter as well as prepackaged desserts, most prominently pecan pie slices, but the real extra item to get alongside one of those mouth-watering meat pies is a pickle. The hot gherkins make an especially apt side to Reynold’s signature item. Alas, like at least one renowned inner city barbeque joint not far from Reynold’s, take-out is the only way to go here. Reynold’s also offers frozen pasties for warming up at home, which can also be found at grocers throughout the city.