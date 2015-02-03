Simmer Truck Opens Brick-and-Mortar Cafe

× Expand Simmer Cafe

When Simmer Truck joined the ranks of Milwaukee’s food truck armada in 2013, opening a brick-and-mortar location was just a “maybe someday x93 for owners Steve Perlstein and Jennifer Block. They spent the past year and a half serving up delicious sandwiches, salads and simmering soups. But last November, Perlstein and Block put down roots and opened the Simmer Cafe (718 N. Water St.). The Simmer Cafe is accessible by the Downtown skywalks, so it’s possible to get to it without ever putting on a coat for anyone working in the area. The menu will be familiar to food truck fans, with four daily soups, salads, panini sandwiches and daily specials. One of the best parts of this brand expansion is the addition of tasty breakfast items, including omelets and grab-and-go items like muffins or pastries. There is also the “one-stop x93 option of coming in for breakfast and picking up some soup to carry out for your lunch. For more information about Simmer Cafe or Simmer Truck visit simmermilwaukee.com.