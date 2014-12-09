Cedarburg is well known for quaint shops, picturesque homes and historic buildings. Since January 2014 the Stilt House, a gastropub specializing in small-plate dining, craft beers and wine, has occupied one of those more-than-a-century-old buildings. Interestingly, the name is drawn from the history of the building itself. Apparently, a previous owner raised the ground floor of his establishment on stilts and built a new first floor underneath it to get around a city ordinance, which prevented him from adding a second story.

The long, relatively narrow space is lined with pub tables and a beautiful distressed copper-topped bar towards the front, with “traditional x93 dining tables towards the back. Patrons appreciate such thoughtful touches as purse hooks along the bar and a weekend coat check in winter. In the warmer months, a bustling outdoor patio area almost doubles the dining space, which is helpful during peak tourist times.

Owned and operated by Lowlands Restaurant Group alum Gordon Goggin and Keith Reid, formerly of MillerCoors, it should be no surprise that the Stilt House is a great place for delicious, unpretentious food and an outstanding beer selection.

For starters try the roasted red pear and feta flatbread ($7.95), freshly made flatbread topped with honey-glazed pears, creamy feta, bacon and fresh basil. For those looking for a gluten-free option, or just something out of this world, go for the stuffed mushroom caps ($7.95), two perfectly cooked, marinated portabellas, stuffed with cream cheese and a wonderful smoked gouda, and drizzled with a tasty balsamic glaze.

For a filling lunch or tasty bite, order the stilt sliders ($9.95), three Angus beef sliders on fresh pretzel rolls, topped with braised onions, that same smoky gouda and a special bistro sauce. Other standouts to fill you up include the goo burger ($9.95), a third-pound burger on a Pretzilla roll, topped with a slightly spicy beer-cheese sauce and a mound of haystack onions. Or, try the daily catfish fry ($9.95), panko coated and fried to a crispy golden brown and served with homemade coleslaw and spicy tartar sauce. In keeping with the small-plate theme, all items are served à la carte, so remember to order fries or salad if you’re making a meal of it.

No trip to the Stilt House would be complete without a selection from the prolific beer list. With 30 taps, there’s a steady turnover of some amazing beers. A recent visit was highlighted by a Bell’s Christmas Ale ($6.50), Valar Morghulis—a nice Dubbel from Ommegang ($7)—and a refreshing Crispin pear cider ($6.50). If it’s too hard to choose one beer, Stilt House patrons may opt for a beer flight ($10), which includes four choices.

The Stilt House

W62 N630 Washington Ave., Cedarburg

262-618-4889

$-$$

stilthousegastrobar.com

Handicap access: Yes