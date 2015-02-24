A Third Life for Turner Hall Restaurant

× Expand Photo by Danielle Dahl

The future of the Turner Hall Restaurant was left in doubt once again last fall, when the BMO Harris Bradley Center opted out of its operating agreement with the restaurant across the street at 1038 N. Fourth St. It didn’t take long, however, for the restaurant to find new owners, and ones that know a thing or two about running a successful kitchen near the Bradley Center: the operators of Major Goolsby’s. They’ve left the inviting décor intact—including the stunning stained glass windows and German murals—but have streamlined the menu somewhat to focus on American pub staples, while cribbing a few items from Goolsby’s menu, including the burgers. In addition to hot and cold sandwiches, many made with Usinger’s or Klement’s meats, the menu offers a trove of hearty appetizers, including fried potato pancake rolls and “bratchos, x93 nachos topped with bratwurst. The restaurant is only open on days when the Bradley Center hosts events, and the speedy service is geared toward getting patrons to the game on time.