Yes, Something Smells Good

× Expand Photo by Danielle Dahl

Walking into Something Smells Good (8704 W. Brown Deer Road), one might be forgiven for believing the space should have been named Something Looks Good. White walls adorned with paintings by Funkadelic album cover artist Pedro Bell and underground comix maven R. Crumb make a startlingly visual impression. SSG’s offerings include hamburgers of various degrees of messiness, a fancy variation on chicken wings, weekly crab boils and what’s become something of a staple of certain Northwest Side eateries: weekly African American Sunday soul food selections (one recent highlight being chitterlings with red onion garnish). SSG also serves doner kebab, a Near Eastern specialty with a Midwestern refashioning that is especially scrumptious—a fried catfish filet filling topped by veggies, a garlic-chili aioli and feta cheese crumble in a toasty pita. The seasoned French fries are fine, but try the side salad of spring greens, grated jack cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes and other bits of flora.