Big Marc Burger

It’s been years since Marc’s Big Boy closed its doors, so it was quitea surprise to find a facsimile of their classic burger on the lunchmenu at Kil@wat , located in the InterContinental Hotel . As it turnsout, the same Marcus Corp. that operated the local Big Boys also ownsthe InterContinental. The big kil@wat burger sure looks the same, adouble-decker with a toasted sesame-seed bun, two beef patties,shredded lettuce and Thousand Island dressing. At 8 ounces, it is a bitlarger than the original. And at $10, it’s definitely pricierthenagain, the original restaurants never had white linen tablecloths, cutcalla lilies at every table and a Downtown address at a top hotel. Thenewly revamped menu also offers plenty of items you would expect tofind at Kil@wat.