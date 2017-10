Birdie's Café (4110 W. Martin Drive) is one of Milwaukee's gems, a former residence featuring a main room with a fireplace, a conservatory with slate floors and a few hideaways filled with bric-a-brac. In summer, amid singing birds and blooming flowers, diners will find some great outdoor tables. The menu consists of light fare, with cakes and pies as specialties. For lunch, choose from croissants, wraps and salads. Birdie's is a unique spot in Milwaukee's dining scene.