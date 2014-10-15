The Cheel, Metro Milwaukee’s First Nepali Restaurant

Thiensville has a charmingly appointed Nepali fusion restaurant, The Cheel (“The Eagle x93), 105 S. Main St. Tidbits, or small plates, can function as appetizers or be eaten together like Spanish tapas; the most flavorful of those may be a dish of aachar, a kind of dipping sauce or relish with a complex spiciness underlined by a sweetness supplied by tamarind, served with chips akin to fried egg roll skins.

From there one could go on to a BLT with Himalayan-spiced mayo and a side of aachar or pork ribs. Closer to the mountainous nation’s soul food are saucy chicken and vegetable dishes and momos, dumplings available in vegetable, lamb and beef variations.

Locally sourced dishes as available, a renovated Victorian building, accommodating servers, small ensemble jazz on the sound system and free live acoustic music on Saturday nights add to the experience of dining at The Cheel.