What's Cooking in the Third Ward?

The Third Ward is getting a culinary school. This spring the Art Institute of Wisconsin (320 E. Buffalo St.) is adding a culinary program offering associate degrees in culinary arts and bachelor's degrees in culinary management.<br /><br />"Milwaukee is a large city with a growing culinary scene, so we saw a need in the market for this school," says Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Art Institute. "We want to make sure that our students have the most well-rounded experience, so that they're ready to enter the workforce as soon as they graduate. We'll teach everything from the management side of the business to the food-ordering side and all of the cooking. As far as the cooking goes, it's not about learning recipes but learning techniques. We teach international cuisine, American, Italian, French and fusion cuisines, so we cover a lot of territory."<br /><br />The college is in the process of building two kitchens, which Derevyanny says should be open in June. Students interested in the program can begin taking non-kitchen classes starting Monday, April 2, when the school's spring quarter begins. The culinary school's associate programs can be completed in as little as a year and a half, Derevyanny says.<br /><br />The Art Institute of Wisconsin opened in 2010 as a branch of the Art Institute of Phoenix, which has more than 45 satellite campuses. The local branch has about 310 students and offers degree programs in advertising, video production, fashion, animation, baking, and web and graphic design.