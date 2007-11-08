Corner of Genesee Depot

Genesee Depot is only a short drive from here, through rolling-hillcountry. The heart of the village lies near the town's best-knownlocation, Ten Chimneys , the former home (now open for tours) of thelate actors Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. For a bite to eat, considerthe CornerStone Restaurant , located in a wooden building that oncehoused a general store and later the post office (S43 W31343 Highway83). The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinnerand eventhough it's small and seems modest, the menu is quite ambitious. Dinnerentrees are numerous, with tenderloin au poivre, ahi tuna, jambalayaand pastas among the options. The food, including wild mushroomfocaccia and cranberry mango salad, is what you would anticipate fromMilwaukee's Third Ward, not a small-town café. That's probably whyCornerStone is a popular spot for locals as well as the occasional tourbus.