Devon Seafood + Steak's Tasty Lunch Deals

Devon Seafood + Steak (5715 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale) was among the first restaurants to open in the revamped Bayshore Town Center. Devon is part of a chain, but its luxuriant seating and tranquil setting will make you feel otherwise. Of special note are jumbo crab cakes that are all about the meat. Dinners lean somewhat toward the upper end of the price spectrum, but lunch deals are affordable. Try one of the Power Lunch Combos for $10. The combos include items like lobster tamale, smoked salmon flatbread and half of a crab melt, among others, and come with a side salad or a bowl of soup. The tasty soups include lobster bisque and Creole gumbo. Lunchtime is an inexpensive way to sample Devon's fine menu.