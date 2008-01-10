Favorite Falafel

The East Side’s landscape may evolve around it, but Wisconsin’s oldest Middle Eastern restaurant has changed little over time. Sure, they put in a new floor and changed the drapes in recent years, but the menu remains largely the same.

After nearly 30 years, Abu’s (1978 N. Farwell Ave.) still offers a very satisfying falafel sandwich for pocket change, along with its signature rosewater lemonade. The best bets are the combination plates, which allow couples to share and sample a variety of menu offerings without commitment, but don’t overlook the other entrees, especially the mojadraa delicious, savory dish with lentils, rice and fried onions. You might just find a new favorite.