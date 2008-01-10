Favorite Falafel

Abu's Jerusalem of the Gold

by

The East Side’s landscape may evolve around it, but Wisconsin’s oldest Middle Eastern restaurant has changed little over time. Sure, they put in a new floor and changed the drapes in recent years, but the menu remains largely the same.

After nearly 30 years, Abu’s (1978 N. Farwell Ave.) still offers a very satisfying falafel sandwich for pocket change, along with its signature rosewater lemonade. The best bets are the combination plates, which allow couples to share and sample a variety of menu offerings without commitment, but don’t overlook the other entrees, especially the mojadraa delicious, savory dish with lentils, rice and fried onions. You might just find a new favorite.