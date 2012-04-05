Fujiyama's Hard-to-Find Sushi

Fujiyama (2916 S. 108th St., West Allis, and 17395D W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield) provides two different Japanese dining experiences. During the tableside grill experience (a la Benihana), the chef runs the show. These tables are typically busier in the evenings. The other experience, more popular at lunchtime, is the action you'll find at the sushi bar. The nice sushi selection offers hard-to-find items like hotategai (scallop) and suzuki (striped bass), as well as hirame (fluke). Fluke, a type of flounder, has a delicate, fleeting flavor. It also appears in usuzukuri, a favorite appetizer featuring slices of fluke served on an even thinner slice of cucumber. Each piece of fluke is topped with a dot of hot pepper sauce; underneath is ponzu sauce. This is a tasty item you will not find at many local Japanese restaurants.