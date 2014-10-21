Gluten-Free Flavors

Gluten free surfaced with a slightly dowdy reputation a few years back not unlike the image of “health food x93 30 years ago. Lingering doubts about gluten-free flavor should be put to rest by the latest cookbook from Jillian Lagasse and Jessie Lagasse Swanson. In The Lagasse Girls’ Big Flavor, Bold Taste and No Gluten! the sisters cover breakfast through dessert with all stops in between. Recipes include pancakes made from oats instead of flour, a casserole from shredded potatoes found in the frozen food aisle, delicious soups from readily available ingredients—and check out that quick-and-easy enchilada pie.