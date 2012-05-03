Irie Palace's True Jamaican Menu

<!--StartFragment--> <p><span>For a truly authentic Jamaican restaurant in the Milwaukee area, turn to Irie Palace (7506 W. Appleton Ave.), a casual space filled with music. Here you will find classic Jamaican fare like jerk chicken, oxtails and meat patties that resemble empanadas. Some items are only offered on specific days. Friday specials include escovitch fish and curry shrimp. Sunday offers curried goat and salt fish with ackee. Memorable Jamaican flavors ring trueand at modest prices, no lessat Irie Palace. </span></p> <p> </p> <!--EndFragment-->