Japanese Grill

A few years ago, Izumi’s (2150 N. Prospect Ave.), one of the oldestJapanese restaurants in the area, relocated to larger quarters just ablock away from its previous spot. A bigger kitchen allowed for theaddition of a robata grill and a special section on the menu for itemsprepared on the grill. The menu is divided into niku rui (meatselections), kaisen rui (seafood) and yasai rui (vegetables). Theveggie items are some of the best on the menu, with dishes not readilyfound elsewhere in the city. Hamachi kama is the grilled collar of ayellowtail snapper, truly delicious and easily eaten with chopsticks.It’s also a bargain for the price. I always order the enoki maki, tinybundles of enoki mushrooms wrapped in a strip of bacon before beinggrilled. Then there is nasu, thin slices of Japanese eggplant sprinkledwith bonito flakes. The grilling gives the eggplant an intense flavor.All around, this is a rewarding menu to explore.