Le Reve's French Fish Fry

Lent is here, and the Friday fish fry is showing up at a surprising place: Le Reve, the French café and patisserie in the old heart of Wauwatosa (7610 Harwood Ave.). Atlantic cod is served with fries, coleslaw, rye bread and house-made tartar sauce. More seafood options are found on the regular menu, including mussels cooked with Pernod, or mussels meuniere, prepared with white wine, thyme and garlic. Le Reve, open from breakfast through dinner, is a delightful place. Be sure to treat yourself to one of the wonderful desserts.