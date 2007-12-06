Lunch at Lake Park

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro (3133 E. Newberry Blvd.) is a premierlakefront dining spot. Though the menu has wavered over the years, ithas returned to its French roots under the tutelage of executive chefAdam Siegel. At this time of year I enjoy lunch visits when the weatheris sunny. Now that the leaves are off the trees, the Lake Michiganviews are even better, and there is seldom a wait for a table onweekdays. Though the lunch menu is smaller than at dinner, it includesthe classic onion soup and items like a veal cutlet served withmushrooms that are bursting in flavor. If you prefer fish, the rainbowtrout is impressive for its size. Chef Siegel was a James Beardfinalist for Best Chef in the Midwest last year. On Jan. 23, 2008, hewill be a guest chef at James Beard House in New York City. The eventwill be a special dinner featuring ever-so-pricey black truffles.Frequent fliers take note: The dinner will be open to the public.