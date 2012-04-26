Milwaukee Public Market's Aladdin Still Shines

New vendors continue to open in the Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.)by June, Nehring's Family Market will join the list. One business that has been in the market since Day 1, however, is Aladdin. The Middle Eastern deli became an immediate hit, especially with the lunch crowd. You will find items like falafel, baba ghannouj and Arabian sambosa. The true specialty is hummus. It is offered in the usual version of chickpeas with tahini and lemon, plus four other varieties: roasted red pepper, pesto, chipotle and spinach artichoke. Seating is available on the market's upper level.