The National's Pleasant Café Vibe

The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a nice neighborhood café that serves breakfast and lunch. The menu, listed on chalkboards, is friendly to vegetarians. Breakfast options include a vegan burrito and omelets made from organic eggs. Be sure to try a side of rosemary breakfast potatoes. Lunch offers a variety of sandwiches. The black bean sandwich is amped up with chipotle peppers. A Trempealeau walnut burger is free of meat. Carnivores need not worry, though: They will find items like an Italian melt and an Asian tuna sandwich. The National, open daily from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., is a pleasant place in which to relax and enjoy a good cup of coffee.