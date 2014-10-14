New at Hi Hat Lounge

The Hi Hat Lounge has hired Nick Chartier as their new bar manager. He has more than 15 years of experience as a bartender or manager for several restaurants, including Brocach, Trocadero, and the Rumpus Room. His newly revamped cocktail menu will be debuting to the public on Oct. 17.

Hi Hat is also revealing an expanded brunch menu by Chef Jameson Tramm. It will include new items such as chicken and waffles and chilaquiles, and offer a new take on menu favorites like the monte cristo sandwich and shrimp and grits. Ramen Wednesdays is also starting Oct. 15, with large bowls available for $8.