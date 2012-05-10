Rocket Baby Bakery Takes Flight

Short Orders

by

The vivid purple exterior of Rocket Baby Bakery (6822 W. North Ave.) offers little clue of the interior. Inside it has the classic feel of an early-20th-century bakery, with tile floors, marble counters and a wooden ceiling. The front window displays the European-style breads baked here. The bakery also doubles as a café, serving locally roasted Anodyne coffees. Choose from croissants, scones or perhaps a cookie for a snack. In the future, Rocket Baby plans to sell light lunches. In the meantime, large windows make this a perfect spot to read the morning paper. <br />