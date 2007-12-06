Rockin’ Good Time

Every iota of Pepe's Rockn' Taco Shack seems to scream, “We're here tohave a good time!” Brothers Oscar and Ozzy Ibarra, who also own CO2Ultralounge, opened the Mexican cantina in the revamped space formerlyoccupied by Sol Fire on Farwell Avenue. With classic Mexican movieposters, boldly colored walls and hand-painted wooden tables andchairs, Pepe's is the type of place where you loosen your tie as youwalk through the door.

“Manyof the Mexican restaurants in town all look the same with their Mayanart and sombreros,” general manager Cecil McGrew explains. “We wantedto be more fun and abstract. We want you to sit down and not be bored.”

Money-saving food and drink specials served Sundaythrough Thursday act as a great incentive to give this East Side jointa try. “We're confident that once we get you in here, we're going towin you over with the food,” McGrew says. So whether these specialsflirt with the inner frat boy in you (Game Day Sunday: 20 tacos and amargarita pitcher for $25) or your cheap romantic side (Date NightWednesday: two specialty entrees and a free margarita pitcher), theIbarra brothers are making it worth your while to stop in. Pepe'sunderstands how East Side parking can cramp your style, so they providefree valet parking on the weekends.

At the Shack, youwon't find the dictionary-sized menu customary at many Mexicanrestaurants. Rather, expect one of a more compact nature, with keysouth-of-the-border staples and some real showstoppers. Ease into yourmeal with a Mexican soda or a pitcher of Pepe's watermelon margarita.Along with a full bar, the cantina also infuses two different tequilas:one with pineapple and jalapeños, the other with whole vanilla bean andcinnamon. From the appetizersgo ahead, throw your diet to thewindorder the lusty molten cheese chorizo dip. The Our Lady ofGuadalupe candle flickering on the tabletop somehow brings balance tothe whole sinful affair.

Keep your server close as themenu has its own unique language and the margaritas are likely to takeholdshrimp are referred to as sea-monkeys, chickens are yard birds,beef is ground cow and fish is water meat. Then there's thePepe-or-gringo-style thing.

“Pepe-style istraditionally how you'd eat a taco,” McGrew explains. “It comes on acorn tortilla with onions, cilantro, fresh avocado and a slice of limeon the side. I was programmed to eat my tacos gringo-style, withlettuce, tomato and sour cream. Oscar told me to eat it the traditionalway and the flavor profile totally changed. You actually get moreflavor out of the meat with the onion and cilantro rather than coveringit up with the sour cream. We suggest everyone here order at least onetaco Pepe-style.”

The Tito's aquatic burrito could verywell be the best in the city (challengers?): Battered tilapia gets cozywith fresh avocado, lettuce, cabbage, cilantro rice, pico de gallo anda pretty darn fabulous house-made dill sauce; which, like all thesalsas, is made fresh every morning. Rather than making one monstrousburrito, the Shack delivers this bad boy as a set of twinsone foreating at the restaurant and one for later, if you will. Thechimi…whatever is a deep-fried tortilla filled with, well,whateverpulled yard bird, cow or spicy pig. This crispy chimi isn'tsophisticated, but it is good. At the meal's end, a complimentary pairof soft, sugary churros is delivered to the table. By serving qualityMexican food with a SoCal twist, the Shack is convincing people theydon't have to go to Fifth Street for good Mexican; the East Side has ittoo.

Located at 2014 N. Farwell Ave. Phone:271-7465. Web site: www.myspace.com/pepestaco. Brunch: Sunday 11:30 a.m.-2p.m. Lunch: Monday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dinner: Sunday-Wednesday5-10 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 5 p.m.-midnight.