Salvatore's Pizzeria (2213 E. Capitol Drive), a simply furnished place with wooden floors, opened its doors in Shorewood last May. The restaurant is a venture by the owners of Sciortino's Bakery, a Brady Street classic. The pizza dough is prepared with Sciortino's recipe. Specialty pizzas include toppings of pesto and eggplant Parmesan. The menu also includes an arancini appetizer, salads, sandwiches and a few pastas. Salvatore's also offers home delivery.