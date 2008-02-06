Short Orders

When Tulip opened last summer, Milwaukee became home to its very first Turkish restaurant. Diners seem to be responding, as Tulip has now expanded to serve lunch. The lunch menu offers fewer options than dinner, but there still is that delightful appetizer of vegetarian stuffed grape leaves.

Though the interior style is that of a Third Ward loft, the focal point of the dining room is a sitting area with leather sofas and an Oriental rug centered in front of a large fireplacemaking it perfect for a visit this time of year. You’ll also find tasteful Turkish accents, from ceramic tiles to the colorful lamps that hang over the bar. Turkish food is tasty and accessible, including meat kababs and a miniature ravioli called manti.

Photos by Kate Engbring