Short Orders

Why argue with a classic? The Savoy Room (1962 N. Prospect Ave.) returned a while back to the ground floor of the Shorecrest Hotel. The elegant room with half-marbled walls, leaded glass and white linen has housed restaurants for decades, many of them Italian. Dinnertime on weekends features live jazz or mandolin music. It’s also a great place for lunch, Mondays through Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. All sandwiches and most pasta dishes are less than $9 and none is more than $11. The mostaccioli ($8.95), for example, is a fine sample of the culinary craft practiced by Savoy’s veteran chefs. It comes with choice of soup or a hearty salad and a loaf of fresh Italian bread. The wine list is extensive.

Photo by Kate Engbring