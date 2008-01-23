Short Orders

Though Café 1505 is located inside a small shopping mall near a busy intersection in Mequon, it feels more like a Third Ward destination. The light and airy café (1505 W. Mequon Road) is aided by walls of exposed brick and colorful, strategically placed artwork. It's a great spot for a casual breakfast. Later in the day there is a menu of sandwiches, salads and pastas. The daily soup specials are worth a visit alone, but also pay attention to the other daily specials. One is an Arborio rice salad with roasted asparagus.

Seeing as the menu offers fare like Parmesan portobello and Monterey tuna, the occasional Mexican daily specials come as a surprise. However, they include some perfectly respectable steak tacos with a spicy green tomatillo salsa. Chef Guadalupe also prepares the occasional sopes, round corncakes topped with chicken verdeboneless meat seasoned with jalapeño, chile serranos and other seasonings. Nothing is too spicy.

Unfortunately, these specials are only offered a few times a year because they are so labor intensive. If you see them as specials, be sure to order them.