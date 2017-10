The Lenten fish fry season is still in its prime. One local option is fried smelt, which you can find at Stonefly Brewing Co. (735 E. Center St.) in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. The tiny filets have panko breading and include coleslaw, homemade applesauce and a choice of potato. Wash it down with one of the beers that are made here. You can also expect to find some new items on the menu, which will be updated as of St. Patrick's Day.