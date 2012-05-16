Sven's Café Opens Downtown Location

<p>The original Sven's Café, located in Bay View, continues to draw crowds. The place roasts its own coffee; organic and fair trade coffees are a specialty. Sven's has opened a second location in Milwaukee's Downtown (624 N. Water St.), in the spot of the former Steamers. The granite tables and counter remain the same from the previous occupant, but Sven's menu offers quite a bit more. Doors close at 3 p.m. at the Downtown location, so this is a place to go for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast offers fresh fruit, granola and affordable breakfast sandwiches. Lunch adds more variety, with paninis, wraps, soups and salads. Vegetarians will find much to enjoy here, and gluten-free bread is offered as well. Sven's is a welcome new spot for a light breakfast or lunch. <br /></p>