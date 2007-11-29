Tasty Tacos

A recent addition to the East Side is Pepe’s Rockin’ Taco Shack (2014 N.Farwell Ave.), located in the building that once housed Sol Fire and LaCasita. Pepe’s has brightened up the interior and added a largeroutdoor terrace for dining. The menu offers Mexican fare such asfajitas and shrimp entrees, as well as tacos and burritos. The tacosare surprisingly good. Diners can choose from vegetarian, chicken,ground beef and steak. Or try the spicy pig, a variant of Mexican tacosal pastor. This is spicier than the norm, with a peppery burst offlavor. I suggest ordering these “Pepe-style” with avocado, choppedonion and cilantro. The ones with corn tortillas will be smaller thanusualexactly how they are served in Mexico City.