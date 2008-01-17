Tea at the Pfister

Afternoon tea in England calls to mind white tablecloths, gleaming silverware, paper-thin china and a tiered stand with savories and pastries. Such is the high tea offered in the ornate lobby bar of the Pfister Hotel, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The teatime menu includes four choices for the light repast ($10.95- $22.95) involving varieties of scones, cakes, tarts, Devonshire cream, lemon curd and more, as well as a selection of eight teas. The stodgy but dependable Earl Grey keeps company with exotica such as Black Rose and a Chinese green tea called Imperial Gunpowder. A pianist holds forth at the ebony black grand piano. Reservations are recommended.