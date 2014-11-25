× Expand Photo from Blissful Bakery

Local caramel lovers are likely familiar with Becky’s Blissful Bakery in Pewaukee. What began as a hobby back in 2007 for Blissful Bakery’s owner, Rebecca Scarberry, has turned into a thriving candy business. The early days consisted of a lot of hard work and ingenuity, like selling from a kiosk at Southridge Mall and at farmers markets. Blissful Bakery’s caramels started to gain notice and were soon being sold at Sendik’s and Outpost Natural Foods. Now, for the third consecutive year, Blissful Bakery’s caramels have found their way onto the national stage by being included in the Williams-Sonoma holiday line.

The Holiday Caramel Gift Set ($49.95) highlights flavors of the season with three varieties of delicious caramels. Like all Blissful Bakery caramels, they are made with real sugar, instead of high-fructose corn syrup, and are 100% organic. The three holiday varieties are salted gingerbread, flavored with ginger, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg; cinnamon apple topped with little tidbits of organic apple; and salted maple, sprinkled on top with sea salt.

The product comes as a two-tiered tower containing around eight bite-size pieces of each variety. The number may vary as it’s packed by weight and the handcrafted caramels aren't all precisely identical. Most Blissful caramels are also gluten-free, but made in a facility that uses wheat. This holiday product is a great gift idea for anyone who appreciates artisanal confections.

For folks who prefer simpler flavor profiles, or if you’re just not a fan of seasonal flavors, Blissful Bakery offers several classic varieties year-round, including the original caramels and sea salt caramels. The beer and pretzel caramels are made with Lakefront Brewery E.S.B. beer and organic pretzels. The dark chocolate sea salt caramels are a dream come true for chocoholics—an organic dark chocolate center is covered in Blissful’s rich caramel and then dusted with sea salt. All four of these varieties sell for $10.99 for 4-ounce packages.

For more information, visit beckysblissfulbakery.com or wiliams-sonoma.com.